BJP K’taka chief meets Amit Shah, apprises about BJYM leader’s murder

Karnataka BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday called on Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and had a discussion on the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada district.

A statement issued by the BJP said Kateel thanked Shah for agreeing to a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the murder case of Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by motorcycle-borne youth in Nettaru village of Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district a week ago.

“Kateel also urged the home minister to direct the NIA officials to keenly investigate the matter,” the statement read.

Shah assured Kateel that the NIA officials will take the case seriously and ensure stringent punishment to those involved in the case.

The Union home minister is arriving in Bengaluru on Wednesday night to take part in an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday.

The BJYM leader’s murder triggered a statewide outrage among the BJP supporters, Hindutva hardliners and the Sangh Parivar’s students’ wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) who staged demonstrations.

