Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / BJP legislative party to meet today to discuss names of Karnataka's new CM
bengaluru news

BJP legislative party to meet today to discuss names of Karnataka's new CM

A day after BS Yediyurappa stepped down as Karnataka chief minister, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative party is set to meet and discuss the names who can lead the government in the state.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced his resignation from CM post. (PTI)

A day after BS Yediyurappa stepped down as Karnataka chief minister, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative party is set to meet and discuss the names who can lead the government in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Sachin Tendulkar shares clip of man playing carrom with feet. Watch

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

85 Days of Night

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Aadhaar card
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP