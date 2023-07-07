Karnataka: BJP MLA, 8 others booked for abusing Muslim family

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Basavakalyan constituency Sharanu Salagara was booked along with eight others for allegedly threatening a Muslim family when they were about to sacrifice a cow on Bakrid in Hiremat colony in Basavakalyan.

Bengaluru police books BJP MLA and eight others for threatening a Muslim family. (PTI)

According to Basavakalyana police, a first information report (FIR) has been registered following a complaint by Inamulla Mehraj khan, a resident of Hiremat colony in Basavakalyan.

In the complaint, Mehraj has alleged that Salagara along with 10-15 of his supporters barged into his house on July 1 when he was celebrating Bakrid with his family.

The complainant stated that the MLA, Sharanu Salagara, abused his family members and threatened to teach them a lesson. The complaint further said that the MLA raised questions on “Qurbani ritual” despite the ban on cow slaughter in the state.

The MLA threatened the family members saying if Muslims are allowed to continue such acts, Hindus have to vacate the place, police said, citing the complaint. The MLA allegedly threatened the inmates that he would teach a lesson to them.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

On July 1, police registered a suo motu case under the Karnataka prevention of slaughter and preservation of cattle act 2020 against complainant Inamulla Mehraj Khan and his father Mazar Khan.

“Based on the complaint of Inamulla Mehraj Khan, we have registered a case against Sharanu Salagara and his 8 followers on Wednesday under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 448 (house trespass), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” Bidar additional superintendent of police (ASP) Mahesh Meghannanavar told HT.

The ASP said the complaint was filed three days after the incident.

“We have received the video clip and further probe is on,” he added.

