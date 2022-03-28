BJP's H Vishwanath hits out at Bommai govt over ban on Muslim traders in temples
- H Vishwanath, a nominated member of the Karnataka legislative council, said the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the state was merely indulging in religious politics, adding the move amounted to untouchability.
A senior BJP leader in Karnataka has hit out at his government for defending the move of temple authorities banning Muslim traders from premises during festivals. AH Vishwanath, a nominated member of the Karnataka legislative council, said the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the state was merely indulging in religious politics, by not speaking up against the issue.
His statement came amid reports of banners coming up outside temples in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Shivamooga districts stating Muslim traders will not be allowed to set up stalls in religious fairs, breaking away from decades-old traditions. Last week, the government cited a little-known law to argue in the Assembly that no people other than Hindus could be allowed on temple premises during fairs and holy occasions. The state’s law and education ministers backed the ban imposed by at least six temples, while Bommai said the government could not interfere if the ban was legal.
"We have Muslims living in other countries too. These Muslims sell food and flowers. How does it matter? They are mere business people. What will they eat? Hindu, Muslim – it does not matter. It is a question of empty stomachs," he said, adding it amounted to “untouchability”.
Vishwanath, who was a member of the Janata Dal - Secular (JD-S) before switching over to the saffron camp, said the government needed to “take a stand" and that he had already raised the issue with the chief minister.
"This is BJP's government, not Bajrang Dal, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) or some factions," the BJP MLC was quoted as saying.
A report in The New Indian Express said Vishwanath met former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi at Gokak on Sunday following which he made some of the statements. “Prime minister Narendra Modi has given the message of ‘Sab ka vikas and vishwas’. But our state is moving in the wrong direction,” he further said.
The latest row over the barring Muslim traders from temples came days after the Karnataka high court upheld a ban by the authorities on students wearing hijab on educational premises. The issue had led to widespread violence across the state and beyond. The order has been challenged in the Supreme Court.
