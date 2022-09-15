B'luru: BBMP razes parts of Nalapad Academy as part of anti-encroachment drive

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) demolished parts of Nalapad Academy, an international school near Embassy Golf Links Business Park, owned by Congress MLA NA Harris, over allegations of encroachment, on Wednesday night.

According to officials, the raja kaluve or storm water drain passes through a part of the academy. The action came days after Bengaluru was flooded after heavy rain, leading to a massive uproar from several sections of society. The heavy water logging that brought the tech city to a standstill is believed to be a result of illegal encroachments of lake beds.

Besides Nalapad properties, Wipro building, parts of Bagmane tech park, Prestige tech park, Eco Space, Gopalan buildings, Divyashree tech park and other popular tech parks are in BBMP’s list of properties that have been built on encroached lands.

Earlier, Nalapad Harris, son of Shantinagar MLA NA Harris, protested against the BJP government’s mishandling of floods. He had used an inflated water tube for commuting during the floods.

At the time, he told reporters, “Bengaluru was known as Silicon city of India and the BJP government made it a sinking city. The government must be made responsible for all the menace that the city is going through and they cannot even provide basics to the people who are living in one of the poshest areas. Police are not even allowing me to talk to the people whose houses have been inundated. People of Bengaluru will definitely teach a lesson to the BJP in upcoming assembly election.”

