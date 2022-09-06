Viral video: On waterlogged Bengaluru road, Karnataka Congress leader floats
Nalapad floated himself on water using an inflated water tube to call out the misadministration of the ruling party.
With Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai blaming the previous Congress governments for the present situation of the flood-hit Bengaluru, Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress (KPYC) state president Mohammed Haris Nalapad was on Tuesday seen trying to float on a flooded road by sitting on an inflated rubber tube.
Nalapad floated himself on water using an inflated water tube to call out the misadministration of the ruling party. Talking to reporters, Nalapad said, "Bengaluru was known as the Silicon city of India and the BJP government made it a sinking city. The government must be made responsible for all the menace that the city is going through and they cannot even provide basics to the people who are living in one of the poshest areas. The police are not even allowing me to talk to the people whose houses have been inundated. People of Bengaluru will definitely teach a lesson to BJP in upcoming assembly elections."
Nalapad, however, was detained by the police while conducting the unique protest and later released. The visuals of Nalapad floating on the rainwater on the road have already gone viral on social media.
Bommai blamed the previous Congress governments for giving permission to the buildings at lake beds. "Our officials are working round the clock to ensure the safety of people who are affected by the floods. The Congress doesn’t have a right to blame our government. During their government, all these buildings at lake beds have cropped up and we are making sure strict action will be taken against those buildings," Bommai said.
