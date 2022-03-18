Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine to reach Bengaluru on Sunday, Karnataka CM corrects his tweet

The mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, the Indian medical student who was killed in a shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, will arrive in Bengaluru on Monday, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said after correcting his tweet.Naveen, a final year-medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed on March 1 during shelling when he stepped out of his apartment to buy groceries from a store that was barely 50-60 metres away. The 21-year-old student was surviving on candy bars, biscuits and juices since Russia had launched an all out invasion on Ukraine.Bommai had earlier informed that Naveen's body was embalmed and kept at a mortuary in Ukraine.After Naveen's killing, India had sent a strong worded message to Russia and Ukraine, demanding security of Indians who were awaiting evacuation in the warzones of Sumy and Kharkiv.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the father of the deceased medical student and had offered condolences to the family. He chaired a high-level meeting and directed officials to expedite the evacuation efforts to bring back Indians from the warzones. He even sent four ministers to the countries sharing borders with Ukraine to oversee the evacuation of Indians from these countries.The prime minister also spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the evacuation of Indians from the war-hit country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He (PM) specifically took up the issue of safe evacuation of Indian nationals, especially from Kharkiv and Sumy. PM also spoke to the Prime Ministers of Romania, Slovak Republic, Hungary and President of Poland to seek their support for facilitation of entry of Indian nationals to their countries," external affairs minister S Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

According to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, more than 22,500 Indians had been brought from Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON