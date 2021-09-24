BS Yediyurappa becomes first-ever recipient of Karnataka's ‘Best MLA Award’

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday that he endeavoured to "honestly to carry out the duties of the Legislature,” as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader became the first-ever recipient of the “Best MLA Award” of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

“As a representative, I have endeavoured to honestly carry out the duties of the Legislature. I fully realise the great responsibility of fulfilling the aspirations of the people. I have been honoured with the most honourable legislator award, which has been instituted for the first time in the history of the state Legislature,” a rough translation of Yediyurappa's tweet, posted in Kannada, read.

The former four-term chief minister, who was succeeded by the incumbent Basavaraj Bommai in July this year, received a memento from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who addressed a joint session of the House.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said that the award was constituted on the suggestions of Birla, who had previously remarked that all Legislative Assemblies should honour their “best members.” In Yediyurappa's case, the BJP MLA was recognised for his long stint in politics, as well as performance as a member of the House.

Hegde further noted that the award will be given annually, though he also clarified that only MLAs will be eligible for it, and not ministers.

The committee to select the best legislator is headed by the Assembly Speaker, and comprises the chief minister, law and parliamentary affairs minister and members of opposition parties.

Yediyurappa, who is seventy-eight years old, was first elected to the Karnataka Assembly in 1983. He has also served as a Lok Sabha MP, as well as a member of the southern state's Legislative Council.

(With PTI inputs)

