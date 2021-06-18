Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / BS Yediyurappa can’t function with same spirit: BJP MLC
bengaluru news

BS Yediyurappa can’t function with same spirit: BJP MLC

AH Vishwanath was among the 18 legislators who switched allegiance from the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance to the BJP in 2019, causing the downfall of the HD Kumaraswamy government.
By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 05:14 AM IST
“Vishwanath’s statement came a day after Singh and BJP’s state leadership had said that nobody in the party should air grievances against chief minister BS Yediyurappa or the government.(ANI)

Fissures within the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Karnataka unit appeared to have widened on Thursday with party MLC AH Vishwanath saying chief minister BS Yediyurappa is too old and “cannot function with the same spirit as before”.

“Today it’s not the question on Yediyurappa. It is about how the government is functioning. What people are talking about and what action the high command should take. It’s not grumbling against anybody but it’s the actual and factual of Karnataka’s political situation. I have explained in depth to the general secretary,” said Vishwanath after meeting BJP national general secretary and state in-charge, Arun Singh, who is in Bengaluru to gauge the extent of the unrest within state unit.

Vishwanath was among the 18 legislators who switched allegiance from the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance to the BJP in 2019, causing the downfall of the HD Kumaraswamy government.

He has proposed the names of Murugesh Nirani, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad as chief minister.

Vishwanath’s statement came a day after Singh and BJP’s state leadership had said that nobody in the party should air grievances against the CM or the government.

“I was told about Vishwanath’s statement, but he is someone who is new in the party and is not aware of its ideology or functioning,” said BJP national general secretary and state in-charge, Arun Singh.

MP Renukacharya, MLA from Honalli and Yediyurappa’s political secretary and staunch loyalist, countered Vishwanath, saying his words have “no worth” and that he had “cheated” the JD(S) and the Congress before.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bs yeddyurappa bjp hd kumaraswamy
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP