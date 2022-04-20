Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bulldozer to be used in Karnataka as well? Here's what home minister has to say

In recent days, several BJP-ruled states have been criticised for demolishing properties of suspected rioters. Karnataka, too, has a BJP government.
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra. (File Photo/ANI)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 09:41 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

At a time when several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states are facing criticism for demolishing properties of suspected rioters, Araga Jnanendra, the home minister of the party-ruled Karnataka, hinted that such a ‘strategy’ may be adopted in the southern state as well. “We’re thinking about it. The chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai, too, has said he is considering it. We should take strict action against rioters,” Jnanendra said at an event in Shivamogga, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan.

“We will take strict action against those who think they are above the law,” the minister further said.

The 69-year-old politician’s remarks came when he was questioned on a demolition drive carried out earlier today in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDPC), which is run by the BJP. As the drive was underway, the Supreme Court ordered a status quo on the exercise, and will hear the case tomorrow.

Jahangirpuri witnessed communal clashes last Saturday when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through the area.

In recent days, several states, including those with BJP governments, witnessed communal violence. The BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat ordered demolition of properties belonging to suspected rioters, triggering criticism from the opposition and civil society.

On April 16, violence took place in Karnataka’s Hubbali as well, over a social media post. A number of protesters have been arrested in connection with the case.

 

 

 

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

karnataka
