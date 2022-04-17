Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Hubli after stone-pelting at police station
Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Hubli city after a mob pelted stones at the old Hubli police station in which four policemen were injured on Saturday night.
The mob which gathered outside the police station suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles.
In an effort to disperse the mob, the police resorted to lathi-charge but the mob went berserk then police used tear gas shells and dispersed them.
There are reports that the mob demanded action against a person who kept objectionable WhatsApp status. There are also reports of protesters pelting stones from nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital.
"A stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station. Four policemen including one inspector injured. Section 144 was imposed in the entire city and the situation is under control," said Police Commissioner Labhu Ram.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)
-
Congress would sink without a trace in 2023: Bommai to BJP party workers
India], April 16 (ANI): Setting the goal for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday called upon his party rank and file to resolve to work unitedly to script the BJP's victory story in the forthcoming Assembly polls. The Chief Minister highlighted that the scams done by the Congress party are still alive in the minds of the people.
-
#HTCityCheers23: 23 spots for the #heritagefeels
New Delhi 1. National Rail Museum: From Fanaa (2006) to Ki & Ka (2016), a number of Bollywood films have been shot against the backdrop of picturesque engines and vintage train coaches at this museum. Location: Service road, Chanakyapuri 2. Location: Jhandewalan 4, Thakkar Bapa Smarak Sadan. Heritage Transport Museum: 940 wood-bodied tram acquired from Calcutta Tramways, has been restored here. The museum also hosts exhibitions from time to time. Location: Haryana 8, Tauru.
-
Nerves frayed in tense Jahangirpuri
Hundreds of police officers, from special commissioners to constables, manned the road from north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri to the Kushal Cinema junction on Saturday night following clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups in the evening. Police barricaded the road as a security measure. The clashes broke out around 5.30pm and both communities blamed each other for the provocation. HT could not independently verify the videos. A procession that passed around 5.30pm incited violence.
-
Delhi adds 461 cases, 2 deaths
Delhi on Saturday added 461 Covid-19 cases, up from 366 a day ago, while two people died of the infection, showed data from the state government. The city last added more cases on February 27 this year, when it recorded 484 infections. The fresh cases came at a test positivity rate of 5.33%, as the metric went past the 5% mark for the first time since February 1.
-
Decoded: The secret to a fulfilled life
Few people can honestly say that they have lived a fulfilled life and the secret lies in optimal management of time, health, relationships, and money. To plug the leakages, one must identify areas where time is frequently frittered away. Raison d'etre Being clueless about one's raison d'etre (reason for existence) results in dissipation of time. Sickness and poor health bog us down. Each one of us is a part of a web of relationships.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics