Car overturns on Nelamangala flyover while dodging pothole in Bengaluru, six injured: Report

A routine drive turned into a harrowing experience for six people after their car overturned while trying to avoid a pothole on the Nelamangala flyover in Bengaluru early Monday morning. The accident, which occurred near the Kunigal Bypass Flyover on the Tumakuru–Bengaluru National Highway, has once again thrown the spotlight on the deteriorating condition of highways in and around Bengaluru.

According to police reports, the vehicle was en route from Jayanagar, Bengaluru, to Tumakuru when the driver swerved sharply to dodge a deep pothole, said a report by The Times of India. The sudden manoeuvre caused the car to lose balance and flip over. Thankfully, all six occupants sustained only minor injuries and were promptly taken to a private hospital for treatment.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru college student, 22, killed by tipper lorry while avoiding pothole near Budigere Cross: Report

While no lives were lost in this incident, it has reignited public outrage over the poor state of Bengaluru’s roads. The Nelamangala traffic police have registered a case and launched an investigation, said the report. Officials revealed that this is not the first time an accident has occurred at the same spot.

Officials have repeatedly appealed to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to address this issue, a traffic officer said. Despite numerous formal complaints, there has been no lasting solution, and the road remains hazardous, he added.

ALSO READ | Another stunning aerial video of Bengaluru's night sky lit up by fireworks during Diwali earns praise on social media

Frustration among commuters and residents is mounting, especially as pothole-related accidents continue to rise. Just last month, a 22-year-old college student tragically died in eastern Bengaluru after being hit by a tipper truck while trying to avoid a pothole.

The city’s crumbling roads, frequent traffic mishaps, and delayed civic responses are fuelling anger among citizens, who view the situation as a glaring example of neglect and poor urban planning.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.