Another stunning aerial video of Bengaluru's night sky lit up by fireworks during Diwali earns praise on social media

A stunning aerial video of Bengaluru illuminated by Diwali fireworks has captured the imagination of social media users, offering a bird’s-eye view of the city in festive splendour.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man captures stunning drone hyperlapse of city’s skyline glittering on Diwali

The visual treat was shared on X by Srihari Karanth, a DGCA-certified drone pilot known for his cinematic skyline captures. His latest clip, shot from a higher altitude over the Ragigudda Metro Station, shows the city bathed in golden tones and punctuated by vibrant bursts of fireworks lighting up the night sky.

ALSO READ | Video: Men in Bengaluru burst ' ladi-bomb' in middle of busy Koramangala 80 Ft Road. Police react

“Today's Light Painting of Bengaluru Sky over Ragigudda Metro Station - from a higher altitude than yesterday. Bengalureans celebrated the Night, Camera captured the Light!” Karanth wrote in the caption, poetically summing up the experience.