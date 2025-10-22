Edit Profile
crown
    Another stunning aerial video of Bengaluru's night sky lit up by fireworks during Diwali earns praise on social media

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 2:43 PM IST
    By Yamini C S, Bengaluru
    The video, shared on X, has gone viral with over 47,000 views, earning praise for its stunning depiction of the festive spirit in Bengaluru. (Srihari Karanth/X)
    Another stunning aerial footage of Bengaluru during Diwali, captured by drone pilot Srihari Karanth, showcased the city lit up by fireworks. 

    A stunning aerial video of Bengaluru illuminated by Diwali fireworks has captured the imagination of social media users, offering a bird’s-eye view of the city in festive splendour.

    The visual treat was shared on X by Srihari Karanth, a DGCA-certified drone pilot known for his cinematic skyline captures. His latest clip, shot from a higher altitude over the Ragigudda Metro Station, shows the city bathed in golden tones and punctuated by vibrant bursts of fireworks lighting up the night sky.

    “Today's Light Painting of Bengaluru Sky over Ragigudda Metro Station - from a higher altitude than yesterday. Bengalureans celebrated the Night, Camera captured the Light!” Karanth wrote in the caption, poetically summing up the experience.

    The video quickly went viral, gaining more than 47,000 views at the time this article was being written. It also earned widespread praise from viewers who called it a magical tribute to the spirit of Diwali. The synchrony of lights across neighbourhoods, as seen from above, offered a rare and captivating perspective of Bengaluru's celebrations.

    Social media users flooded the comments with appreciation, calling the footage “spectacular” and “beautiful.” Many also commended Karanth for consistently showcasing the city through a creative lens.

    Karanth had shared a similar video just a day before, which included a hyperlapse, and showed Bengaluru bathed in colours and fireworks. He also shared another video of a hyperlapse earlier in the day, captioning it, “Fireworks between rains - yesterday’s drone hyperlapse of South Bengaluru sky!” Take a watch:

    “City of colours, city of joy and city of lights is Bangalore,” one user wrote in reply, while another said, “Ufff.. Now THAT is spectacular Sir.”

    Among a horde of Diwali related posts, one stood out for its stunning and magnificent photography.

    The post featured a prominent apartment complex in Bengaluru and dazzling fireworks on top of it, making for a glorious sight.

