Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Car plunges into Vishweshwaraya Canal in Karnataka's Mandya, four dead

Car plunges into Vishweshwaraya Canal in Karnataka's Mandya, four dead

ANI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Jul 30, 2023 02:47 PM IST

Vishweshwaraya Canal is one of the major canals that originates at the KRS reservoir on the Cauvery River.

Four people were found dead after their car fell in the Vishweshwaraya Canal in Karnataka's Mandya district, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered into the matter in the Arakere Police Station.(Representational/ANI)

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandya N Yatish, the deceased were identified as Sanjana (17), Mamatha (45), Mahadevamma (55) and Rekha (36).

The official said that the car fell into the Vishweshwaraya Canal near the Gamanahalli Village in the Mandya district.

A case has been registered into the matter in the Arakere Police Station, added the official.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Vishweshwaraya Canal is one of the major canals that originates at the KRS reservoir on the Cauvery River.

The canal is a major irrigation project that facilitates water for the Mysore and Mandya Districts of Karnataka.

The canal was envisaged and constructed by the great engineer Sir. M. Vishweshwaraya himself.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police mandya karnataka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP