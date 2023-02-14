Catching waves on Valentine’s Day: Shubra Aiyappa

Actor Shubra Aiyappa married her beau, Bengaluru-based businessman Vishal Sivappa, on January 18. As they celebrate their first Valentine’s Day after marriage, they tell us about their plans for the day. “We plan to learn surfing. We have a friend in Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu) who wants to host us. So, we will celebrate the day by engaging with some waves out there,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking us through their love life, Aiyappa says, “We met six years ago at a friend’s birthday party. At that point, we just found each other cute. Four years later, I got back from the US and he happened to see me on my cousin’s social media. He asked him to set us up, so my cousin hosted a dinner for us. The first time he saw me, he said he would marry me. I thought he was crazy. The rest is history, as they say.”

The couple dated for three years before getting married. Recalling their first date, Aiyappa says, “He had come to receive me at the airport. He got food from my favourite restaurant and a bottle of wine. I was very impressed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the day of love, they go on to talk about the qualities they love in each other. “I love his unconditional love and generosity,” Aiyappa says. Sivappa adds, “She is very balanced. I love how she pushes me to get better. I feel it’s a great quality.”

Though they have been together for three years, their Valentine’s Day memories are limited, thanks to the lockdown phase. Sivappa shares, “When we met [and started dating], we only had three months to travel and then the pandemic happened. Last year, we had a nice dinner on Valentine’s Day and went on vacations in January and March.” Aiyappa adds, “We went to Maldives first and then Jammu and Kashmir. Last year was a good one.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though the pandemic was challenging, it strengthened their bond. Aiyappa says, “During that period, we were exposing our raw selves to each other. Sometimes it would get overwhelming. Initially, I thought our differences were our weakness, but now I know that they are our strength.” Sivappa adds, “That phase brought us closer.”

With the wedding festivities all done, the couple will go on their honeymoon soon. “We’re looking forward to visiting Italy, a bit of Europe, New York and Los Angeles,” the actor shares.