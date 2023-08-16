Metro line’s launch delayed by a month: Karnataka CM

Chief minister Siddaramaiah announced on Tuesday that the two-kilometre Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram metro segment on the purple line will not be operational until September, contrary to the earlier target of August.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will subsequently inspect the line before granting approval for its inauguration. (ANI)

“At present, the total stretch of the metro train network in Bengaluru is 69.66 km. About 610,000 passengers use the metro train facilities daily. By September this year, Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram and Kengeri – Challaghatta lines will become operational,” he said while addressing the Independence Day event in the state.

The Nagasandra-Madavara extension on the Green Line and the new line between RV Road and Bommanahalli are expected to be operational by December 2023. By 2026, Namma Metro will have a 175.55-km network in Bengaluru. Today, the metro network in Bengaluru stands second in India, he added.

The trial run for the Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram stretch began in July, with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) closely monitoring track alignment, speed, civil interface, and other technical aspects.

A load test was also conducted on the Open Web Grinder (OWG) installed atop the Indian Railways track in Bennaganahalli.

The two-kilometre extension of the purple line will connect Whitefield to Kengeri, Mysore Road, Majestic, and various central and south Bengaluru areas. The previous government faced criticism for delays in the Whitefield – KR Puram line.

The BMRCL clarified that installing an open web grinder above Bennganahalli railway station required Indian Railways’ approval.

The stretch between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli will feature just one metro station, Jyotipuram. A 7.16 km section of the much-awaited 15.81 km-long stretch from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield on the Purple Line will be commissioned on March 25 next year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bengaluru.

With a key 8.67 km stretch between Baiyappanahalli (the current last stop on the Purple Line) and KR Puram remaining unfinished on the 15.81 km Baiyappanahalli and Whitefield stretch, commuters will be expected to use road transport and city shuttle buses organized by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation to travel between Baiyappanahalli and KR Puram.