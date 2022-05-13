Citizens look forward to Bengaluru's World 10K running race
In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world's eyes will be on Bengaluru as the city gears up to host the 14th edition of the World 10K 2022. Tareque Laskar, a Bengaluru local originally from Assam, is looking forward to interacting with participants and making meaningful social connections through running again."In terms of motivation, it's just something that you remind yourself that you can do to make you feel alive. It's very life-affirming to be doing a long run, especially to experience the runner's high."
Laskar's motivation represents the theme for this year is to #ComeAlive. To be alive - is to be capable of more than you imagined, do something meaningful together, believe in yourself, make it count and to finding your inner joy.
The 41-year-old Assam native is the head of the research desk at ITW, a consulting firm here in Bengaluru and started his running career in the same year that the World 10K held its first edition in the city. "I had never run any kind of distance, even in school. I was just curious to try it out. I went in with very little practice [but] the experience was fun. In terms of running with so many people around the whole community, things I did not know existed which I discovered when I went to the [1st edition] and I was kind of hooked since then."
Although being a complete novice at running road races and long-distance, Laskar appreciated the togetherness aspect of the sport and how it brought together a community. "It's also something that you can share with your fellow runners. It always leaves a positive impression and gives you a bit of a social cache, getting to be able to tell people that I just like to brand this day," says Laskar about why he continues to participate in the World 10K. This attitude is something that he has implemented into his daily fitness routine as well, which he says is a "basic workout routine in the morning" filled with walks to and from the office - coincidentally covering some of the routes that the participants will run during the World 10K - along with weekend football games with friends.
When asked about one special moment that he associates with his dedicated participation in the World 10K, he points to a personal goal of proving that he can complete this year's race with minimal trouble. The COVID-19 pandemic only allowed for the virtual app-based run format to be organised last year, which was enjoyable for Laskar, but he is looking forward to "the kind of things that you get to experience with fellow runners - just encouraging them or them encouraging you or sharing stories or just giving each other a high five, keep pushing each other as you are going through it. It's an incredible feeling that cannot be replicated online or [through] any other kind of model."
The USD $210,000 World Athletics Elite Label Race will witness some of the world's finest distance runners on the roads of Bengaluru as well as thousands of mass participation competitors from across India.
-
Gen Pande arrives in Ladakh; maiden visit after becoming army chief
“Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande is on a three-day visit to Ladakh Sector to review prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along Line of Actual Control with China and border with Pakistan. He would be briefed by top brass of the Northern Command on the situation there,” army said in an official statement. General Pande arrived on his maiden visit to Ladakh region after assuming the reins of Indian Army.
-
Mehbooba trying to create communal divide: BJP leader Nirmal Singh
Senior BJP leader and former J&K chief minister Nirmal Singh on Thursday said that scared to face elections and desperate to regain lost political ground, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was trying to ignite communal tension with her hate speeches. Addressing mediapersons here, Nirmal Singh said Mehbooba's statement smelt of a big conspiracy against the country and the Bharatiya Janata Party condemned it in the strongest terms.
-
Three J&K residents get ₹58 lakh back from online fraudsters
Jammu and Kashmir Police's cyber station on Thursday said they managed to refund about ₹58 lakh to three persons by outsmarting their online scammers. Kashmir Zone's cyber police station, Srinagar, received complaints from two men hailing from Bandipora and Awantipora. They alleged that they were defrauded by online scammers of ₹44 lakh in an investment and trading scam.
-
Militant killed in Bandipore had exfiltrated to Pak 4 years ago: J&K Police
J&K Police have identified the militant killed in Bandipore forests as a local, Gulzar Ahmad Ganaie of Wusan Pattan in Baramulla, who had gone to Pakistan four years ago. A police spokesperson said a joint cordon and search operation was launched in Bandipora forest area. Officials said Ganie could have sneaked into the Valley recently from north Kashmir as the passes near the LoC have reopened after the melting of snow.
-
BJP chief JP Nadda’s third Himachal tour starts on May 13
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will be on a tour to Himachal on Friday, Nadda's third visit in just over a month. Nadda had visited Shimla and Bilaspur from April 9 to 12 and Nagrota Bagwan and Dharamshala in Kangra on April 22 and 23. Nadda will fly to Kullu where he will address a public meeting. Nadda will also inaugurate a magazine named 'Sushasan Patrika'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics