Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that a conspiracy by some people helped the Britishers perpetuate their colonial rule in India, adding that some people continue to live off the toil of others. CM Siddaramaiah takes dig at BJP at event to commemorate freedom fighter Rayanna

Also Read - Power outage briefly disrupts Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line services, Details

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Speaking at an event to commemorate the death anniversary of Indian warrior and freedom fighter Rayanna on the 75th Republic Day on Friday, the Karnataka CM said, “There are still people among us who do not agree to any change in society, do not agree with equal opportunities, and want to nurture inequality. Such people are very dangerous.”

"But those who want their aspirations to be destroyed, there should be no constitution, inequality should continue, and those who want to sit idle and live on someone else's hard work are still trying to change our constitution. We need to be extremely conscious about them," he said, in what was widely seen as a sly dig at the BJP.

"Patriot and a freedom fighter Sangollirayanna was caught and handed over to the British by our own people's conspiracy. We do not respect him because he belongs to the Kuruba community, but because of Rayanna's patriotism and sacrifice, everyone should remember and respect him. He said that Rayanna should be born in every home," an official release quoted the CM as saying.

"We have recommended to the Union Government to name Hubli Airport after Rayanna. Kempegowda Development Authority was established by us. We also recommended the name Kempegowda for Bangalore International Airport. Institutions are named after great people like Kempegowda, Rayanna, Basavanna, Kuvempu, Kanakadasa, Mahatma Gandhi, Vivekananda- to inspire people of their aspirations," he added.

"Our kings hated each other and this opportunity was seized by Ghazji Muhammad and the British, French etc attacked us," the CM said, adding, "The country's opportunities must be disbursed amongst all class of the society. It is the aspiration of our constitution. Basavanna's and Kuvempu's aspiration was the same. He explained that the aspirations of all these people was included in Rayanna's struggle too", according to the release.

The programme was also attended by Nirmalananda Swamiji, the Dharmaguru of Adi Chunchanagiri Maha Sansthan and the chief minister's political secretaries Govindaraju and Naseer Ahmed, and former minister HM Revanna. (ANI)