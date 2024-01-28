On Saturday morning, the Purple Line of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro saw a minor technical snag, disrupting services between Baiyyappanahalli and MG Road metro stations. As this is one of the busiest metro lines in the city, people had to face difficulties in commuting. However, the BMRCL restored services within three hours, and the operations resumed. Power outage briefly disrupts Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line services. Details(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

According to reports, the power outage resulted in the disruption of metro services. The power tripped at 9.15 am on Saturday, and the circuit was broken. The engineering teams stepped in and restored the power by 11 am and the services ran as usual. BMRCL also claimed that they immediately contacted the BMTC and arranged buses for those waiting for the metro trains. The power outage is said to have happened between Indiranagar and Halasuru metro stations.

Meanwhile, the operations between the Peenya Industry and Nagasandra metro stations were suspended till today from January 26. “In connection with commissioning works of the extension line beyond Nagasandra to Madavara, Metro train services between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra stations on the Green line are closed for three days from 26th to 28th January 2024,” the announcement said.

Metro train services were available only between Peenya Industry and Silk Institute stations from last three days. Normal services on the Green line, i.e., from Nagasandra to Silk Institute metro stations will resume on Monday, January 29 from 5am onwards, it added. However, the metro services ran as usual in other lines and stretches of Bengaluru.