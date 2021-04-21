Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Coal and Mines ministry swaps coal linkage of K'taka power body from MCL to WCL
Coal and Mines ministry swaps coal linkage of K'taka power body from MCL to WCL

PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 11:49 AM IST
In this photograph taken on March 11, 2021 a shipment of coal is unloaded from a cargo vessel at the Mormugao Port Trust in Goa. (AFP)

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said his ministry is swapping the coal linkage of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to Western Coalfields Limited (WCL).

"We are swapping the entire coal linkage of Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd from @mahanadicoal to @TeamWCL. This has been made possible owing to our efforts at the Centre and close coordination with CM @BSYBJP ji. It will help KPCL save upto 265 crores," Joshi said in a tweet.

He said this swapping will enable KPCL source 26.46 lakh metric tonnes of coal per annum from WCL, which is in close proximity.

This will help in generating electricity at a cheaper cost and round-the-clock access to power to the people of Karnataka.

