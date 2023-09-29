Coast Guard rescues 10 fishermen aboard stranded boat off Mangaluru coast

The Indian Coast Guard in coordination with the Fisheries Department on Thursday successfully rescued a stranded fishing boat with ten fishermen on board from deep water off New Mangalore Coast, officials said.

Indian Coast Guard said that recognising the urgency of the situation, it immediately swung into action and deployed Coast Guard vessels C-448 and C-446 to assist the stranded fishing boat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The boat -- "Thiruchendur Murugan" -- with 10 fishermen had set sail for fishing on September 20 but on September 24, it was stranded due to a broken engine shaft, at a distance of 39 nautical miles, they said.

ALSO READ | Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru Goa likely to be operational by October end

The incident left them in distress as they found themselves adrift in the Arabian Sea, officials said. According to the officials, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre at Mumbai which first picked up the distress signal from the stranded fishing boat relayed it to Coast Guard District Headquarters (Karnataka) on Thursday.

In a statement, the Indian Coast Guard said that recognising the urgency of the situation, it immediately swung into action and deployed Coast Guard vessels C-448 and C-446 to assist the stranded fishing boat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Unique terracotta figurines dating back to 700 BCE found in Dakshina Kannada

These vessels, equipped with advanced navigation and towing capabilities, continuously monitored the towing process of the "Thiruchendur Murugan" throughout the journey.

"In a timely well coordinated operation, Indian Coast Guard with the Fisheries Department and the boat owner ensured safe towage of the distressed fishing boat to Old New Mangalore Harbour which was drifting for long facing the vagaries of the sea," it added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON