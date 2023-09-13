Unique terracotta figurines dating back to 700 BCE found in Dakshina Kannada

Unique ancient terracotta figurines in different stages of preservation, with bone and iron pieces, have been found in recent archaeological explorations conducted at Mudu Konaje near Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. The figurines can be dated back to 800-700 BCE, said T Murugeshi, Retired Associate Professor at Department of Ancient History and Archaeology at Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty college, Shirva in Udupi district. Of the eight figurines found, there are those representing two bovines, one mother goddess, two peacocks, a horse, a hand of a mother goddess and an unknown object. (Representational image)

Of the eight figurines found, there are those representing two bovines, one mother goddess, two peacocks, a horse, a hand of a mother goddess and an unknown object. Murugeshi, who was involved in the explorations, said in a release here that the megalithic site at Mudu Konaje was discovered and reported by historian and researcher Pundikai Ganapayya Bhat in the 1980s.

The site is located on the Moodbidri-Shirthady road, about 8 km from Moodbidri. It is the biggest megalithic dolmen site which consisted of nine dolmens on the slope of a stone hill. But only two dolmens are intact and the rest of the burials are ruined, he said. Megalithic culture is known by its different types of burials and use of iron in India.

Dolmen is one among them. Under a dolmen, huge stone slabs known as orthostats were erected in clockwise order, which created a square room. This square chamber was closed by another huge stone slab as a cap stone, the release said. The terracotta figurines found at Mudu Konaje in a megalithic context are a rare find of India.

They were found inside the surface of dolmens, which were disturbed by treasure hunters. The bovines found in the dolmens help to determine the chronology of the dolmens. Terracottas found in the megalithic burial provide a solid ground for the study of the Bhoota cult or Daivaradhane of coastal Karnataka. Cow bovine or cow goddess had its parallels in Malampuzha megalithic terracotta figurines of Kerala and Egypt.

