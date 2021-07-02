Colocasia leaf rolls enlisted in AYUSH ministry's 'traditional food recipes'

The Karnataka coast and the Konkan region on the western coast of India have added a new feather in their cap. Pathrode or a roll made out of colocasia leaves has been enlisted in the ‘traditional foods recipes’ published by the central government’s AYUSH ministry. Colocasia leaf rolls are among the 26 dishes which have been chosen because of their nutritional value.

The traditional recipes compiled in the form of e-book guides list the ingredients and recipes of these 26 native delicacies, besides elaborating their health benefits and contraindications. Niger seed laddus, apoopam and peya are among other dishes included in this compilation from AYUSH Systems of Medicine.

Pathrode is composed of two words--patra meaning large leaf and vade which is a popular dish of south India. Even today certain sections of the Brahmin households call it Patra Vade. This ubiquitous leafy overgrowth called ‘Kesu’ is found almost everywhere along the coasts of Karnataka and the Konkan region during monsoons.

The iron-rich colocasia leaves not only improve haemoglobin but the phenols, tannin iron, flavonoids and glycosides present in them also help in reducing inflammation. Besides these, Vitamin C and Beta Carotene are other nutrients are also present in these leaves.

The easily digestible colocasia rolls can be either eaten in healthier steamed form or roasted with coconut oil and mustard seeds for enhanced flavour. Pathrode is relished throughout monsoons by most families living in the coastal areas. Coastal communities are also fond of growing Kesu in their backyards during the monsoons.

The leaf which grows naturally well during monsoons is nowadays being grown in a cultured environment. Some parts of Kasargod in Kerala and the Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka have started growing them for exporting to areas that do not have natural habitat for their growth. Farmers in Karnataka’s Udupi have grown it in abundance and exported it to places in the middle east and the Gulf.

