Cong encouraging riots, trying to create anarchy ahead of polls: K'taka BJP Prez

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday accused the opposition Congress party of encouraging riots and creating anarchy-like situation, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state and even called it a "Gangotri of Corruption".

He advocated strong laws and steps to stop communal flare-ups and riots in the state, including confiscating the property of those behind it. The chief of the ruling party in the state, was speaking to reporters here after a meeting with party office-bearers as part of a state-wide tour by leaders in three teams, aimed at preparing the BJP from the grass-root level for the 2023 Assembly polls.

"Congress is misleading the people of the state and trying to bring a bad name to the government. As the opposition it has the right to oppose the anti-people policies of the government if any and caution it, but it is indulging in a communal flare-up," Kateel told reporters here.

Hitting out at the Congress for its alleged role in the violence in Bengaluru's DJ Halli, in Shivamogga and Hubballi, and its stand in the hijab row, he alleged when not in power the grand old party attempts to regain power by using wrong means.

"There are two contributions from Congress to this country, one is it has encouraged terrorism- who created Bhindranwale; who allowed Dawood Ibrahim to flee to Dubai?- with the same mindset they are trying to encourage riots and are creating anarchy," Kateel said, when not in power that the party strategises to get back to power by creating anarchy like situations.

Noting that Congress' other big contribution is corruption, he said, from Neharu to Manmohan Singh over ₹4 lakh crore scams have taken place during its regime, and only Lal Bahadur Shastri did not have any stain.

"So Congress is Gangotri of corruption." Further complimenting the state government for its pro-people programmes, the state BJP chief said it has also taken strong measures to manage communal flare-ups and has been able to manage law and order situation in the state.

"We will have to take our programmes to the people, strategise about winning more than 150 seats, work on our weakness and work hard for next one year," he said, stressing on the need to focus on building the party in Old Mysuru region, Hassan, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, where party don't have much presence.

Advocating for a strong law to stop communal flare-ups and riots, as done in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kateel said, there is no discrimination against any community while taking strong action against rioters and those trying to create anarchy. "There is nothing wrong in confiscating properties of people inciting violence...(on bulldozing their illegal properties)... the Chief Minister will consider and take action within the framework of law, if needed," he said in response to a question on Delhi like action, where bulldozers razed down structures allegedly belonging to rioters.

Noting that the tour by BJP leaders across the state in three teams headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B S Yediyurappa and him was aimed at understanding the ground realities about government's programmes reaching to the people and organisational strength, Kateel said, they have met party's Shakti Kendra heads and have got good response.

"We have had contact from the state to booth level during this tour....we have formed 60-70 per cent page committees, we have 80 per cent Vistarak programme through which we are trying to reach every household and verification of page committees, and installation of name boards at the house of booth presidents, aimed at recognising them, which has been 90 per cent completed," he said, adding that this these measures have been taken for the first time in the country.

