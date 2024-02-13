 Cong made Karnataka Guv tell lies, alleges BJP after his address to legislature | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Cong govt in Karnataka made Governor tell lies, alleges BJP after his address to legislature

Cong govt in Karnataka made Governor tell lies, alleges BJP after his address to legislature

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Feb 13, 2024 10:07 AM IST

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka made the charge after the governor's address at the beginning of the budget session.

Opposition BJP in Karnataka on Monday accused the Congress government of making Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot "speak lies" in his customary address to both Houses of Legislature, and alleged that it has portrayed the previous BJP government's programmes as its own.

R Ashoka (PTI)
R Ashoka (PTI)

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made the charge after the governor's address at the beginning of the budget session.

"The Congress government has made the governor speak lies in his address. Congress has portrayed the schemes brought by the previous BJP government and the schemes of the Central government as its own," Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Although they (Congress) claim that they have brought five guarantees, the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme has not yet reached the hands of the unemployed youth. They say they have given drought relief, but compensation should not be paid in installments. The previous BJP government had given the compensation to farmers in one go."

There is no mention of 25,000 compensation that was sought for drought-affected farmers, but instead allegations are being levelled against the Central government, he added.

Further noting that Shivamogga Airport was completed when the BJP government was in power, the Metro Rail Project is from the Central government, and Jal Jeevan Mission also has a contribution from the Centre, Ashoka said, however, the Congress government claim them to be their schemes.

Hatred against Hindus and terrorist activities are on the rise, but the government has painted a picture of peace and harmony in the state, he claimed, as he expressed outrage against it, alleging that it has failed to maintain law and order.

Bommai termed the governor's address as "disappointing" and that he had never heard such a "lackluster" speech so far.

The lack of development shows that the present government is anti-people, he said.

The governor's speech didn't mention any of the achievements of the present government, and the works of the previous government had been shown as the achievements of the Congress regime, he said.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra, too said the governor's speech was disappointing and "full of lies."

"It is clear from the governor's speech that since the Congress government came to power, no development works have been done except for the guarantees," he said, adding that the government, which is mired in confusion due to inadequate implementation of the guarantee schemes, has not given new hope through the governor's address.

Meanwhile, JD(S) state President and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, lashing out at the Congress government, said the governor's address has no mention about the programmes it intends to implement in the days ahead.

The speech didn't have any essence, he said, and asked "what to discuss it?"

