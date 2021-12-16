Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Congress holds tractor rally in Belagavi against state govt over several issues
bengaluru news

Congress holds tractor rally in Belagavi against state govt over several issues

However, the protesting party workers were stopped by the police at the main gate of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.
Congress protest in Belagavi (ANI)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 06:36 PM IST
ANI |

Karnataka Congress leaders on Thursday held a tractor rally in Belagavi against the ruling BJP government in the state over several issues including corruption.

The massive rally began from the Congress office in Belagavi and ended at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha where the current legislature session is going on till December 24. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah joined the rally with several hundreds of party workers.

Siddaramaiah told ANI that the party is protesting against several issues including "rampant corruption, non-performing of the government and farmers' issues."

"They have not given compensation to farmers, who have suffered due to heavy rains and floods and inflation. People working under NREGA have not been paid wages for the last six months. In order to camouflage all these things, they are preventing us from entering the House," he said.

Shivakumar said, "We will not go against the law. We are just trying to enter the assembly. The government is dead, they don't have ears, heart or eyes." 

