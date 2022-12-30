Congress' Siddaramaiah accuses Karnataka government of "corrupt practices"

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday accused the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka of being involved in "corrupt" practices and said it is a "300 per cent commission government".

"There are many projects like Hemavathi, Narayanapura among others that are estimated to be worth around 800 crore, which the government has sanctioned without any work in progress. More than ₹2,000 crore have been granted without any work in progress," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah alleged that corruption is "prevailing in all departments" of the state.

"That's why they (the government) are not allowing us to discuss anything, even the Speaker is in their support. Contractors association chief Kempanna was arrested for blowing the whistle. Government has no interest in discussing, they are running away from the discussion," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah said that the government claims to have recovered ₹42 crore.

"Why did they arrest him? If corruption didn't happen?" Siddaramaiah questioned the state government.

While highlighting farmers' sufferings, Siddaramaiah said, "No discussion is being held on farmers' issues. Flood-borne diseases have made farmers suffer a lot".

On the Mahadayi River Dispute, Siddaramaiah said, "We did everything in the past, they promised that they did everything. Now they're awake after we announced a protest against the government".

"Now they're patting their own back. As per my information, they're scared of our protests and that's why they cleared the Detailed Projects Report (DPR) in the Mahadayi issue," Siddaramaiah claimed.

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president said they are organising protests against the government in Vijayapur and other places from December 30.

"That's why the government is in a hurry, saying that permission has been given to a Detailed Projects Report in the Mahadayi issue," Shivkumar said.

