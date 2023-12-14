Congress workers stage protest against BJP MP Pratap Simha in Bengaluru demanding his arrest

Congress workers staged a protest against BJP MP Pratap Simha in Bengaluru on Thursday and demanded his arrest and immediate disqualification. Simha faces opposition scrutiny over allegations of providing Parliament passes to individuals responsible for triggering panic in the Lok Sabha with smoke canisters. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

A protesting Congress worker said, "We demand his arrest and immediate disqualification. We have seen he is linked with the intruders and he provided them with the pass. We are sure that the intrusion happened to target Rahul Gandhi. BJP government has failed to give protection to Parliament. Pratap Sinha should explain whether he is linked to them."

The Lok Sabha on Thursday was adjourned till 2 pm after the opposition members created a ruckus inside the Lower House over Wednesday's Parliament security breach incident. Opposition members raised the slogans demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the BJP was trying to divert attention from the fact that the intruders had been given access to the Parliament by BJP MP Pratap Simha.

In a post on X Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress was demanding, "A detailed statement by the Home Minister in both Houses, followed by a discussion on the very serious and shocking security breach witnessed in the Lok Sabha yesterday. Strict action against the BJP MP Pratap Simha who provided the visitor passes to the intruders. The Modi government's refusal to accept these perfectly legitimate and reasonable demands has led to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today morning."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "...The problem the MPs have is the feeling that the government is not taking this seriously enough...We must hear from the government at the highest responsible level. We want the Home Minister to come and speak to the Parliament."

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal also raised the issue of some MPs getting extra visitor passed.

"...Four people who were inside should be found out...Some MPs are bringing with them hundreds of visitors whereas some MPs are not able to take even two visitors. This is the situation inside and as a result, this has happened..." Hanuman Beniwal said.

Meanwhile, a drastic security change was witnessed in the Parliament on Thursday with security personnel deputed on the entrance of the outer gates insisting to remove even shoes despite doing minute frisking of those entering the premises of the campus.

The new security set-up looks similar to that of the airport where shoes, especially long boots or a few made of leather, are asked to open during security check. Only MPs are being allowed to enter the Parliament building from Makar Dwar, and all persons entering the building are being checked thoroughly.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the enquiry committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. "The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," the MHA had said.