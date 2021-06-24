Couple found murdered in K’taka district, police suspect hate crime

Bengaluru: A Dalit man and a Muslim woman were found murdered in north Karnataka’s Vijayapura district on Tuesday. Police who are investigating the case said that it is suspected that the murder was committed by the family of the girl, who didn’t agree to her relationship with a Dalit.

The murder took place in Saladahalli village in Devara Hipparagi taluk on Tuesday afternoon. The police identified the victims as Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger, 19 and Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad, 18.

Basavaraj, an autorickshaw driver at Saladahalli village, belonged to the Madar community, while Tambad was from the neighbouring Khanapur. Anupam Agarwal, superintendent of police Vijayapura said that as per the information available to the police, both victims were in a relationship.

“We are investigating the allegation that the family was not in favour of the relationship and when they found them in a field, they killed them using a stone. We will get further information on the case once we secure the suspects. Prima facie, it looks like a case of honour killing.” said Agarwal.

During the investigation, police have found that the couple knew each other for more than six months and there were instances in the past when the girl’s family had opposed her meeting Basavaraj.

In October 2020, a 19-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her father and two other relatives, including a minor, who were opposed to her reported love affair with a man belonging to another community.