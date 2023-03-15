Couple quit high-paying jobs to sell samosas, earns 12 lakh a day: Report

In an awe-inspiring story, a couple quit their 9-to-5 jobs to start a samosa business, which earns them a whooping ₹12 lakh a day. Shikhar Veer Singh and Nidhi Singh opened "Samosa Singh" in Bengaluru after giving up their high-paying jobs and selling off their dream apartment, Times Now reported.

Shikhar Veer Singh and Nidhi Singh, the couple who opened "Samosa Singh" in Bengaluru in 2016.

Shikhar Veer Singh studied Biotechnology and later pursued an MTech degree from the Institute of Life Sciences in Hyderabad. He was a Principal Scientist at Biotech giant Biocon. Whereas, his wife Nidhi's first job was as a Business Development Associate with a salary of ₹17, 000. She later went on to see huge success at a pharma company in Gurugram where her salary package was ₹30 lakh when she quit.

The couple had been married for five years and decided to dive into the world of entrepreneurship as Shikhar had been having a calling to start a venture with the popular Indian snack samosa. The couple resigned from their jobs and moved to Bengaluru, where they opened “Samosa Singh” in 2016.

Despite coming from a well-off family background, the couple launched their business with their own savings. They even sold off their dream apartment for ₹80 lakh, where they had stayed for only one day, as they needed funds to expand their kitchen. The Singhs bought a factory in Bengaluru with the money and as expected, their business boomed.

Samosa Singh's turnover is at ₹45 crore today, and the couple sells 30,000 samosas every month, bringing their daily earnings to around ₹12 lakh. The duo have introduced several innovative samosas in their menu, such as Manchurian samosa, kadai paneer samosa and more. They are currently mulling an expansion of their business to the next phase.

