bengaluru news

Covid-19: JSW steel to provide Karnataka with 400 metric tonnes of oxygen

PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 05:54 AM IST
The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

In view of the possible shortage of oxygen in the state, JSW Steel has agreed to supply 400 metric tonnes of liquefied oxygen per day to Karnataka to treat Covid-19 patients.

The comes after the meeting between state Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani and the representatives of JSW Steel led by Deputy Managing Director Dr Vinod Nowal, the minister's office said in a statement.

"Amidst worsening situation in the state, Nirani took the initiative to augment the supply of oxygen to hospitals. He convened a meeting with representatives of several steel companies who produce liquefied oxygen in their plants for their use in steel production," the statement read.

The minister stressed the need to produce oxygen in huge quantities to address the public health emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged steel companies to respond to the crisis and produce oxygen on a war-footing and supply them to hospitals on priority basis.

