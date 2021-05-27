Covid-19: Strict restrictions in Mysuru for 10 days from May 29, relaxation given for 2 days

The Mysuru district administration earlier on Wednesday decided to impose stricter restrictions in the district for ten days between May 29 and June 6 (6am), according to an order by the deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. However, some relaxation has been given to shops selling essential goods.

During the 10-day period, there will be relaxations on Monday (May 31) and Thursday (June 3) when all shops would be allowed to remain open between 6am and 12pm. On the rest of the days, barring milk booths, medical services, Horticultural Producers' Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (Hopcoms), ration shops and shops that are selling fruits and vegetables, all other activities would be restricted, the order said.

Despite the decreasing trend in the number of daily new cases, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 26,811 new infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a slight increase from the previous day’s tally of 22,758 new cases on Tuesday (May 25). Currently, the state is also the highest contributor to the national tally of active caseload with 409,945 cases, data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, on Thursday, showed.

Also read | Karnataka village sealed as hundreds gather to attend a horse’s funeral

Among the districts, Mysuru has been reporting above 2,000 new cases daily for the past week. On Wednesday alone, the district detected 2,792 new Covid-19 cases, the highest it has reported in the past week. Earlier, there were 2,241 new cases on Tuesday, 2,680 new cases on Monday and 2,222 new cases on Sunday, indicating an increase in the daily infections. Also, there were 16,611 active cases reported in the district, according to a medical bulletin by the state health department, released on Wednesday.

In terms of active cases, Mysuru contributes the fourth highest among all districts in Karnataka. Only Bengaluru Urban with 207,357 active cases is at a distant first, Tumakuru with 19,770 cases and Belagavi with 18,333 cases are ahead of Mysuru, the latest data showed.

Karnataka witnessed a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases during the second wave and the state government has imposed strict restrictions to curb the transmission of the virus.