Cyber criminal extorts 2.2L from Bengaluru employee by claiming to be Delhi high court staffer: Report

A techie from Bengaluru lost ₹2.2L after falling prey to cyber crooks and approached the police to recover his money. He said that the fraudsters trapped him by blackmailing him through phone calls and turned off the phone after transferring money. Cyber criminal extorts ₹ 2.2L from Bengaluru employee by claiming to be Delhi high court staffer

According to a report in The Times of India, a resident of Bengaluru’s Harlur received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be a staffer of the Delhi High Court. The accused said an alternative account was created in the victim's name and asked him if he made the account to transfer black money. When the victim denied the claim, the accused said that there was a transaction worth ₹25 lakh in the account and warned the victim that he would be arrested soon. The scammer also stressed that a money laundering case had already been registered under his name, and his accounts needed verification.

After the phone call, the victim was scared and decided to settle the matter with the caller. He said he could transfer the money to remove him from the case.

The victim initially transferred ₹48,000, ₹99,998 and ₹70,010. However, he was demanded more money and he decided to approach local police. A case has been registered and investigation is going on.