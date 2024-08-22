 Cyber criminal extorts ₹2.2L from Bengaluru employee by claiming to be Delhi high court staffer: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Cyber criminal extorts 2.2L from Bengaluru employee by claiming to be Delhi high court staffer: Report

ByHT News Desk
Aug 22, 2024 04:08 PM IST

Fraudsters trapped the victim by blackmailing him through phone calls and turned off the phone after transferring money.

A techie from Bengaluru lost 2.2L after falling prey to cyber crooks and approached the police to recover his money. He said that the fraudsters trapped him by blackmailing him through phone calls and turned off the phone after transferring money.

Cyber criminal extorts <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.2L from Bengaluru employee by claiming to be Delhi high court staffer
Cyber criminal extorts 2.2L from Bengaluru employee by claiming to be Delhi high court staffer

According to a report in The Times of India, a resident of Bengaluru’s Harlur received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be a staffer of the Delhi High Court. The accused said an alternative account was created in the victim's name and asked him if he made the account to transfer black money. When the victim denied the claim, the accused said that there was a transaction worth 25 lakh in the account and warned the victim that he would be arrested soon. The scammer also stressed that a money laundering case had already been registered under his name, and his accounts needed verification.

After the phone call, the victim was scared and decided to settle the matter with the caller. He said he could transfer the money to remove him from the case.

The victim initially transferred 48,000, 99,998 and 70,010. However, he was demanded more money and he decided to approach local police. A case has been registered and investigation is going on.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Cyber criminal extorts 2.2L from Bengaluru employee by claiming to be Delhi high court staffer: Report
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
