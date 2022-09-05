Day after 22-yr-old’s murder in Bagalkote, police say situation is peaceful

A day after a 22-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by “his friend” in Bagalkote, about 530 km from Bengaluru over a personal rivalry, police on Sunday said that the situation in the area is “peaceful”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was identified as Mohammud Baghban, said a police official, adding the accused Bhadresh Mohit was arrested on Saturday night in Mudhol.

“The accused and the victim are from different faiths. Actually, they were both friends and had a fight some time back over some differences. This led to the rivalry and the murder,” said a police official, requesting not to be named. He added that though “both are from different faiths, there was no communal problem as people were aware of their personal relationship and rivalry.”

He added that the incident happened around 8 pm on Saturday.

A videos of several persons placing Baghban’s body in the main circle of Mudhol was doing rounds on social media, adding to apprehensions in the district. The district borders Belagavi and Hubballi that were under heavy security around Ganesha Chaturthi on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The situation is peaceful and under control now,” said another senior police official from the district, requesting not to be named.The official said that the group had kept the body on the Mudhol main circle for just 30 minutes.

The police said that the accused has been charged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is underway.