Departmental probe against Karnataka officers over public spat

The Karnataka government has ordered a departmental inquiry against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil over their public spat alleging corruption, said an official in the know of the development on Saturday.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday removed IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri (in pic) and IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil from their posts without further posting days after they accused each of wrongdoings, including corruption and sharing personal pictures. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official said state chief secretary Vandita Sharma ordered the probe as per the instructions of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The probe will be on both officers violating the code of conduct to be followed by a civil servant. The official also added that the government also has information that the public spat was a personal problem between the two officers, which was one of the reasons why Roopa’s husband, Munish Moudgil, has been transferred as well.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday removed Sindhuri and Roopa from their posts without further posting days after they accused each of wrongdoings, including corruption and sharing personal pictures.

On Monday, Sindhuri and Roopa complained against each other to the chief secretary Sharma, who summoned them and sought an explanation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her complaint to Sharma, Sindhuri accused Roopa of personal vendetta and requested action against the IPS officer. Roopa sought a speedy inquiry into the complaints against Sindhuri.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra expressed displeasure over their conduct and warned of action. He said people look up to IAS and APS officers. “But their conduct was causing disrespect and humiliation to civil services officers.”

On Sunday, Roopa shared private photos of Sindhuri on social media. She claimed Sindhuri violated service conduct rules by sending her photos to three male IAS officers in 2021 and 2022.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Roopa listed 20 allegations against Sindhuri, including corruption. Roopa said Sindhuri levelled accusations against former minister Sa Ra Mahesh but did not prove them. “Is that why she went for mediation with him?” Roopa asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pictures of Sindhuri with Mahesh at a restaurant recently went viral. The two accused each other of corruption when Sindhuri was Mysuru’s deputy commissioner in 2021.

Roopa cited Sindhuri’s conflict with fellow civil servants including former Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag. In 2021, the state government transferred Sindhuri and Nag, who accused the former of humiliating her.

Sindhuri responded by saying Roopa is suffering from “mental illness” and that she has been driving “false, personal vilification campaigns” against her, which is “her standard modus operandi.”