Karnataka officers who levelled allegations against each other transferred

The Karnataka government on Tuesday removed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rohini Sindhuri and Indian Police Service (IPS) officer D Roopa from their posts without further posting days after they accused each of wrongdoings, including corruption, and sharing personal pictures.

Roopa’s husband, IAS officer Munish Moudgil, has also been transferred from the survey and land records department to the personnel and administrative reforms department.

On Monday, Sindhuri and Roopa complained against each other to the chief secretary Vandita Sharma, who summoned them and sought an explanation.

In her complaint to Sharma, Sindhuri accused Roopa of personal vendetta and requested action against the IPS officer. Roopa sought a speedy inquiry into the complaints against Sindhuri.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra expressed displeasure over their conduct and warned of action. He said people look up to IAS and APS officers. “But their conduct was causing disrespect and humiliation to civil services officers.”

On Sunday, Roopa shared private photos of Sindhuri on social media. She claimed Sindhuri violated service conduct rules by sending her photos to three male IAS officers in 2021 and 2022.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Roopa listed 20 allegations against Sindhuri, including corruption. Roopa said Sindhuri levelled accusations against former minister Sa Ra Mahesh but did not prove them. “Is that why she went for mediation with him?” Roopa asked.

Pictures of Sindhuri with Mahesh at a restaurant recently went viral. The two accused each other of corruption when Sindhuri was Mysuru’s deputy commissioner in 2021.

Roopa cited Sindhuri’s conflict with fellow civil servants including former Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag. In 2021, the state government transferred Sindhuri and Nag, who accused the former of humiliating her.

Sindhuri responded on Sunday. She said Roopa is suffering from “mental illness” and that she has been driving “false, personal vilification campaigns” against her, which is “her standard modus operandi.”

The two accused each other of violating the service rules and said they have brought that to the notice of the authorities.