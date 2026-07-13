RSS expresses grief over Ram temple donation irregularities

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Sunday placed the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya at the centre of discussions during its annual organisational meeting, expressing confidence that the ongoing investigation would soon reach a “decisive turn” while urging the temple trust to prevent any recurrence that could weaken devotees’ faith. India News

The position emerged in the concluding resolution of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak, which brought together RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale and 226 pracharaks and senior functionaries from across the country in Belagavi.

The alleged irregularities relate to claims that crores of rupees from cash and other offerings made at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya were embezzled. The allegations surfaced in June at the temple inaugurated in 2024.

In its statement, the RSS said delegates viewed the episode as one that required both accountability and safeguards to preserve public confidence in the temple’s administration.

“Everyone expressed grief over the incident of irregularities in the counting of the donation box offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and were confident that the ongoing SIT and police action, initiated at the request of the Teerth Kshetra Nyas, will reach a decisive turn. It was expected of the Teerth Kshetra Nyas to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future which could hurt the reverence and deep faith of all Ram Bhakts towards the Ram Mandir.”

Briefing reporters after the meeting, RSS All India Convenor for Communications Sunil Ambekar said the Ayodhya issue received detailed attention during the three day discussions and explained how participants viewed the ongoing investigation.

“The deliberations were in detail. Most speakers expressed confidence in the Special Investigation Team of the Uttar Pradesh Police. They felt that it would lead to clear results soon. The investigation was taken up after a request by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust. It was also decided to conduct the activities of the temple in such a way as not to disturb the faith of the devotees,” he said.

Ambekar said the meeting, held at Sant Meera School in Angol, was attended by regional convenors from every state, office bearers, executive members and heads of all 42 organisations affiliated with the RSS. Bhagwat, Hosabale and other senior leaders addressed several sessions.

Beyond the Ayodhya issue, the meeting reviewed the organisation’s work over the past year and discussed a range of national and organisational matters, including demographic trends, the forthcoming census and social initiatives.

“Speakers expressed concern about demographic changes, population imbalance and the pan India census. Discussions focused on the working of the RSS, and national issues like rural development, family welfare, disaster management, environmental protection and other issues,” Ambekar said.

The organisation also expressed concern over what it described as the growing impact of drug abuse, with senior leaders calling for a stronger nationwide de addiction movement.

Another major focus of the meeting was the review of training programmes conducted after March 2026. According to the RSS, 83 Sangh Shiksha Vargs and 12 Karyakarta Vikas Vargs were organised across the country, where 18,842 swayamsevaks received training in daily shakhas, organisational methodology, rural development, family awareness, disaster management and environmental protection.

The leadership also assessed preparations for the RSS centenary year and mapped out organisational priorities for the coming months. “The leadership also reviewed the implementation of action plans at the shakha level and discussed an intensive expansion drive planned for September to increase the number of shakhas across the country. A review of the RSS centenary celebrations was held. Discussions for the preparations for the valedictory planned for October were held,” Ambekar said.

He said the meeting also discussed engaging those who had participated in centenary programmes in long term social service initiatives under the RSS’s fivefold transformation programme and finalised Bhagwat’s travel schedule for 2026 to 2027.

In addition, delegates reviewed plans for programmes commemorating the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Maharaj. Senior leaders also reiterated the need to strengthen efforts against drug abuse through sustained de addiction campaigns across the country.