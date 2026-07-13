Flipkart delivery agent arrested for sexual harassment in B’luru

A 22 year old Flipkart delivery agent was arrested after a woman alleged that he forced his way into her apartment in Bengaluru on the pretext of using the washroom before flashing at her, police said on Sunday. The company said it had terminated the employee and was cooperating with the investigation. India News

According to the complaint, the delivery agent had gone to deliver an online order at the woman’s apartment. After handing over the parcel, he asked if he could use the washroom, saying it was an emergency. The woman, who was alone at home, declined the request and advised him to seek help from neighbours instead.

Police said the accused ignored her repeated refusals, removed his footwear and entered the apartment without her consent. After using the washroom, he flashed at her before leaving the premises.

The woman later described the incident in a social media post which was shared widely.

Bengaluru Police contacted the woman, following which she filed a formal complaint.

Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police Saidulu Adavath said police registered a case under Sections 75, 79 and 329(2) of the BNS and arrested the accused, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat, 22. Flipkart said the agent has been removed from service. “We are deeply disturbed by this incident and extend our full support to the customer. Customer safety is non-negotiable,” the company said.