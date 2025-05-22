DK Shivakumar backs Parameshwara amid ED raids, calls him 'clean and honest'

As the ED continued searches at institutions linked to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara in connection with a money laundering probe tied to gold smuggling case on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar came out strongly in support of his cabinet colleague, calling him a "clean and honest man". Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

The Enforcement Directorate was conducting searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) targeting hawala operators and accommodation entry operators accused of routing "fake" transactions into actress Ranya Rao's accounts. She was arrested in a gold smuggling case earlier.

Defending Parameshwara, the state Congress President said, "he might have gifted around ₹15-25 lakh to Rao during some family event or marriage, but that doesn't mean he encouraged her to indulge in illegal activities like smuggling."

A PMLA case was registered a few months ago after ED took cognisance of a CBI and DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) complaint into a larger gold smuggling racket in India, including the case of Rao.

"I spoke to Parameshwara, I visited him in the morning. He has given ₹15-25 lakh, we are in public life, many run trusts. At a family event or marriage, gifts might have been given. Will an influential person like Parameshwara encourage her to indulge in illegal things like smuggling," asked Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters here, the Deputy CM said, "If she (Rao) has done anything wrong, let her be punished in accordance with law."

"As far as Parameshwara is concerned, he is a law abiding citizen, he is the Home Minister of the state, we are proud of him, he is a big leader. He was party president for eight years, he has done a lot of service to the state. He has been an MLA since 1989 with me, he has been a Minister. He is a clean and honest man...he might have given a gift for marriage, that's all. He will answer."

Shivakumar said he met Parameshwara and assured him of the Congress party's full support.

"He is attending cabinet today," he added.

According to ED sources, an educational trust is suspected to have "diverted" funds and made a payment of ₹40 lakh towards the credit card bill of Rao, allegedly on the instructions of an influential individual. The sources claimed that the trust is linked to Parameshwara and the "influential" individual is a "politically exposed person". The payment for the credit bill lacked documentation or vouchers, they said.

Earlier Shivakumar said, "Charitable institutions often help people... small charity might have been done for marriage, school fees, hospital bills, such help might have been done, I'm not denying it. Rest of the matter, let's see what they (ED) will do."

Responding to a question on the comments of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala comments on the ED raids, he said, "I stand by whatever my Chief Minister and AICC General Secretary have said. I can't take a separate stand, but whatever I have said is important."

Asked whether the party will protest against the raids, Shivakumar said the Congress will fight back legally and politically throughout the country, including the case involving Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

"Sonia Gandhi has not done any personal property. We will definitely fight . We have faith in the court and the Court will give us justice," he added.