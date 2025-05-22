Bengaluru school's SOS over battered roads sparks outrage, Tejasvi Surya slams civic apathy

The worsening civic infrastructure in Bengaluru has now drawn concern from not just residents but also schools, with a prominent educational institution reaching out to parents over the deplorable condition of access roads. Amid ongoing civic woes, the Sri Kumaran Children’s Home in south Bengaluru issued an official communication urging parents to raise their voice against the poor state of the road leading to the campus, which is reportedly waterlogged and damaged, causing daily hardship for students and staff alike. Road leading to the Bengaluru school is in shambles, Tejasvi Surya responds.

In a letter addressed to parents, the school acknowledged their concerns and said, “We fully understand the inconvenience caused by the current state of the road, and the impact it has on your children’s commute. We have already raised the issue with the relevant government departments and formally requested that repairs be prioritised.”

However, the school pointed out that as a private institution, its authority is limited. “Construction and maintenance of public roads is the responsibility of civic bodies. While we continue to push for quicker resolution, we have no control over the pace or outcome of these works,” the letter added. The school encouraged parents to write directly to municipal agencies, noting that a unified effort from the community might push the authorities to act with urgency.

The issue quickly gained political attention as Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya criticised the city’s poor infrastructure under the Congress-led state government. Sharing the school’s appeal, Surya posted on X, “Under Congress, India’s tech capital, Bengaluru, is crumbling. This is the condition of the road leading to Sri Kumaran Children’s Home — a prominent school used by thousands of young children every day.”

Highlighting the lack of response despite multiple appeals, Surya said the situation reflects the broader condition of Bengaluru’s roads and the indifference of local authorities. “The school had to go as far as requesting parents to approach officials directly in the hope that their voices might finally make a difference,” he wrote.