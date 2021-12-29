Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bengaluru news

DK Shivakumar scolds man for trying to take selfie with him, cites Rajiv Gandhi

The former Karnataka chief minister said that sometimes “human anger and emotions come out, nothing wrong in that”.
Karnataka Congress president and former chief minister DK Shivakumar had slapped a party worker in July this year for trying to put his around him.(PTI file photo)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday scolded a man for trying to take a selfie with him in Mandya district.

In a clip shared by news agency ANI, the Congress leader can be seen grabbing the mobile phone of the man and moving the device away from his face.

Shivakumar later cited the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to defend his act. He said one cannot be sure what the other person is carrying in his hand. “You know what happened to Rajiv Gandhi. Sometimes, human anger and emotions come out, nothing wrong in that,” the Congress leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber belonging to Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam in May 1991 during an election rally in Karnataka. The incident resulted in the death of 14 other people.

This, however, is not the first time that the Congress leader lost his cool in public. In July, a video of him slapping a party worker after he reportedly tried to put his arms around the former went viral on social media. According to PTI, Shivakumar later asked the cameraman to delete the footage and asked the person to behave responsibly.

In a statement later, he did not deny the slapping, but asked if such acts (putting arm around) can be allowed simply because one is a ‘karyakarta (worker)’. “What will others looking at it say?” he added.

Last week, the Kanakapura MLA had torn a copy of the anti-conversion bill that was tabled in the Karnataka Assembly. The Congress camp had later walked out of the Assembly as a mark of protest against the bill.

It was passed days later amid a major uproar from the opposition.

