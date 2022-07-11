Droupadi Murmu gets warm welcome in Bengaluru by CM, meets Deve Gowda

Droupadi Murmu, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate, on Sunday arrived in Bengaluru city to meet former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and seek support from the JD(S) - Janata Dal (Secular) - for the presidential election set for July 18.

She was welcomed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and other party functionaries as she arrived by a private jet. She was honoured with garlands, shawls and a Mysuru peta (turban).

“Presidential candidate Mrs. Draupadi Murmu who arrived in Bangalore today was warmly welcomed,” CM Bommai's official Twitter handle wrote.

Murmu then went to a hotel where she addressed BJP legislators and MPs, seeking their support in the election.

JD(S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy in late June had indicated his party's support to the BJP-led NDA's candidate for presidential polls, saying that a final decision on this will be arrived at soon after going through the background of the two candidates in the fray.

Chief Minister Bommai accompanied Murmu to the meeting with Deve Gowda along with Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, and BJP national general secretary C T Ravi. Deve Gowda's sons H D Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, and H D Revanna, a former minister, were also present at the meeting.

"Mrs. Draupadi Murmu, the NDA-backed candidate for the post of President, today visited the residence of former Prime Minister Mr. @H_D_Devegowda in Bengaluru and sought support. On this occasion, Mrs. Draupadi Murmu was received with respect. Chief Minister Mr. @BSBommai, Union Minister Mr. @JoshiPralhad, Mr. @kishanreddybjp, BJP National General Secretary Mr. @CTRavi_BJP, JDS leader Mr. HD Revanna and MLA friends of our party were present," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Murmu had in late June spoken to JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda seeking support and also sought an appointment to meet him personally.

