Dry days in Bengaluru on August 15, 16? Truth behind viral reports

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting a state wide alcohol ban, Karnataka - including Bengaluru - will not enforce a double dry day on August 15 and 16. There is currently no official confirmation of liquor restrictions on both days - August 15 and 16 in Bengaluru or elsewhere in the state. The BBMP usually enforces liquor bans in Bengaluru to maintain peace during large gatherings, however, alcohol sales will remain unaffected on both August 15 and 16.(Pexels)

Authorities typically impose dry days as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order during national and religious holidays. However, as of now, there is no state wide notification confirming a two-day liquor ban. All outlets - including bars, pubs, clubs, restaurants and liquor stores - will continue the sale of alcohol.

Bengaluru's civic administrative body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), usually bans the sale of alcohol in the city on other days such as Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2) and Rama Navami.