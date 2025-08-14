Dry days in Bengaluru on August 15, 16? Truth behind viral reports
Several reports said Bengaluru will implement a two-day alcohol ban on August 15 and 16, however alcohol sales will remain unaffected on both days.
Contrary to earlier reports suggesting a state wide alcohol ban, Karnataka - including Bengaluru - will not enforce a double dry day on August 15 and 16. There is currently no official confirmation of liquor restrictions on both days - August 15 and 16 in Bengaluru or elsewhere in the state.
READ | Bengaluru weather update: Yellow alert in effect with rain forecast till weekend
Authorities typically impose dry days as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order during national and religious holidays. However, as of now, there is no state wide notification confirming a two-day liquor ban. All outlets - including bars, pubs, clubs, restaurants and liquor stores - will continue the sale of alcohol.
READ | Bengaluru’s new Hebbal flyover loop opens for trial, traffic police seek public feedback
Bengaluru's civic administrative body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), usually bans the sale of alcohol in the city on other days such as Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2) and Rama Navami.
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.