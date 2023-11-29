Dues worth 115 crore recovered from KIADB plot allottees: Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Karnataka Minister MB Patil on Tuesday said ₹115 crore in dues has been recovered in the last three weeks from plot allottees under Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

Minister MB Patil. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to media persons after chairing a review meeting of the board, the minister said, "There were dues amounting to ₹2400 crore from the KIADB plot allottees. I directed the officials to initiate legal proceedings to recover the dues during a review meeting about three weeks ago. Dues worth ₹115 crore have been recovered so far and the action will be intensified to recover the remaining dues.

READ | Cong govt's performance in Karnataka significantly influencing Telangana polls, says Siddaramaiah

Patil, who is also the Minister for Infrastructure Development, mentioned that the work at Vijayapura airport is progressing rapidly and it will be ready for inauguration by February next year.

He informed that night flights at the Shivamogga airport would commence operations within a month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We also expedite work on Hassan, Bellary, and Raichur airports. Efforts will also be made to speed up the pending land acquisition for Karawar airport," he said.

READ | 'Not consulted' over key appointments in boards, corporations, says Home Minister Parameshwara

On the construction of airstrips at Dharmasthala, Chikkamagalu, and Kodagu, the minister stated that the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) would oversee the process.

He added that a plan to issue a global tender for developing Tadadi in Uttara Kannada as an eco-tourism destination under the PPP model is also in the pipeline.

Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, S. Selvakumar; KIADB CEO Mahesh, and technical advisor for Industries Minister, Aravinda Galagali, were among those present at the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON