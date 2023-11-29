'Not consulted' over key appointments in boards, corporations, says Home Minister Parameshwara

Even as deliberations are on to finalise the appointment of Congress legislators and workers to key positions in various state-run boards and corporations, there seem to some differences among leaders over the process, with Home Minister G Parameshwara openly saying he was not consulted. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, tried to clarify, saying that no leader has been contacted, as the process is still in the "preliminary stage". Karnataka minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala is in the city today to discuss the exercise with the party's state leadership. He had been here last week as well for such a meeting. The appointments are among the issues on which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have certain differences of opinion, according to party sources.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Parameshwara said in response to a question: "No, I have not been consulted. If consulted, it would have been good. I was party president for eight years and could have given suggestions as to who would be politically beneficial in the current situation and also on seniority." He continued, "They (party leadership) too are aware of it, but if we were also consulted it would have been good. They may finally decide after taking the high command's consent; let them do it."

The minister also said he was not aware of when the list would be finalised. There has been some disgruntlement and growing impatience within a section of the Congress party. Some legislators who did not make it to the cabinet and were aspiring for key posts in boards and corporations are unhappy about the delay in appointments. Other party members are also upset about the "delay in rewarding loyal workers" despite the Congress having been in power for more than six months now.

Responding to a question on Parameshwara's comments, Siddaramaiah said, "Not only Parameshwara, no one's opinion has been taken yet. It (discussion) is still at the preliminary stage... The list has not yet been finalised, so for me to comment on it will not be right."

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar said discussions about the appointments are on. The list, once finalised, would be sent to the party's high command for approval, he added. "It is our routine work, it's party work... He (Surjewala) was busy (all these days). We have held two to three rounds of meetings. Today also we will be meeting. The list has to go to Delhi. After that, we will make the information known," Shivakumar told reporters here in response to a question on his meeting with Surjewala.

The party's state unit president had recently indicated that about 15 to 20 party MLAs and MLCs would be accommodated in key positions, and the rest of the posts would be distributed among loyal party workers.