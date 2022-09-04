Duo steals a Ganesha idol in Bengaluru, but fate had something else in store

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 04, 2022 04:00 PM IST

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday when the city was celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Police have launched a hunt for the duo and started scanning CCTV footage in the area.
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Two men who were on a mission to steal a Ganesh idol in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet met with an accident, but still managed to cause some damage to the deity before fleeing the spot.

The duo had left the damaged idol on the road and fled the spot after crashing on the road.

According to a report by The Times of India, a complaint was filed by Muniraju M, a resident of Azad Nagar in Bengaluru who found the idol that he had placed in his area about 100m away in a damaged condition.

Police have launched a hunt for the duo and started scanning CCTV footage in the area. In one such footage, they found two men coming on a bike late at night and lifting the idol from the pandal.

They placed the idol on their two-wheeler and tried to flee the spot. After they reached about 100m from the place of theft, they fell on the road as they tried to maneuver a pothole. The men then got up and fled the spot, but left the damaged idol behind on the road.

