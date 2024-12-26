Egg thrown at a Bengaluru BJP MLA Munirathna, three detained

Eggs have been hurled at Bengaluru’s RR Nagar MLA Munirathna, who was recently released on bail in a rape case. Muniratna was attending an event in his constituency and some miscreants attacked him with eggs. BJP MLA MuniratHna (Image source: Facebook)

In a video that went viral on social media, Munirathna was walking towards his car after finishing off an event with police personnel and his security staff around. While he was reaching his car, miscreants threw eggs at him and fled the scene. The MLA’s security staff and police alerted immediately and escorted the MLA towards his car.

The legislator was immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident and he said that the Congress party is plotting a plan to kill him. Speaking to reporters after the incident, Munirathna said, “It is evident that the Congress party is trying to kill me. DK Shivakumar is already laying a plan and today’s incident is the proof for their vile plan. He is unable to digest the defeat of his brother (DK Suresh) from Bengaluru Rural in the Lok Sabha elections.”

Munirathna also blamed Kusuma, the wife of late IAS officer DK Ravi and said that he might get killed because of her who lost in the assembly elections against the former.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police detained three suspects who were allegedly involved in throwing an egg at the MLA.

A rape case was case was filed against Muniratna and others following a complaint by a 40-year-old woman, a social worker from Rajarajeshwari Nagar who had been active in the BJP. The FIR was registered at the Kaggalipura police station. The First Information Report (FIR) was filed under IPC Sections 354A, 354C, 376, 506, 504, 120(b), 149, 384, 406, 308.

In October, the special court in Bengaluru granted an anticipatory bail on Monday evening to BJP MLA Munirathna and three other accused in a rape case.