An elderly man was caught sexually harassing a woman inside Bengaluru’s Lulu mall on Sunday. A video of him groping the young woman was widely shared on social media and Bengaluru police reportedly launched a probe.

Elderly man gropes multiple women inside Bengaluru's Lulu mall; FIR registered

In a video that is being circulated, the man deliberately moved towards the woman and tried forcing himself on her, while surrounded by people inside the mall. He later moved aside from her, and the entire incident was recorded on camera and shared on Instagram.

Warning : Disturbing visuals ahead.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, the man who recorded the video said that the elderly man was doing it purposefully. He said, “My sister saw him and told that he was suspicious inside the mall. I thought it would be an accidental move but when I followed him, I found him groping other women as well inside the crowded mall. As a matter of proof, I recorded the video.”

He then alerted the security personnel in the mall but they couldn’t find the man in the video. Bengaluru police launched a probe, and an FIR has also been registered at Magadi police station.

The video, however, created an outrage in social media. The users demanded immediate arrest followed by strict action and raised doubts about women safety in public places.

