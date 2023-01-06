Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Ex-Karnataka CM SM Krishna quits active politics months before assembly polls

bengaluru news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 08:25 AM IST

Months before the assembly election in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) senior leader and the state's former Chief Minister SM Krishna announced his retirement from active politics on Wednesday.

SM Krishna served as Karnataka's chief minister from 1999 to 2004.(HT Photo)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

"I am 90 years old, we should be aware. You cannot act like a fifty in the 90s," SM Krishna said after announcing his retirement during a visit to Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

He also mentioned that he has taken the decision of his free will and urged not to bring the decision to the "High Command's" attention.

"When I am myself taking retirement, there is no question that the party has ignored me. There is also no need to inform the High Command because no one gives a pension in politics. Therefore, there is no need to bring my retirement decision to the attention of the High Command," the former Chief Minister said.

Krishna served as the state's Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004. Later, he served as the 19th Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008 and then also served as the Minister of External Affairs from 2009 to October 2012.

He joined the BJP after leaving Congress in March 2017.

Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled to take place later this year.

