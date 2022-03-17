Fans celebrate Puneeth's last film, emotional scenes outside theatres

Today many theatres across Karnataka are witnessing electric scenes as fans flocked early in the morning to see late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's swansong film James. Emotions outpoured

Many fans were moved to tears seeing their actor on the silver screen for the last time. Large cutouts of Appu, as Puneeth was affectionately known, lights, music and posters from his earlier films were arranged in various theatres across the state.

From March 17 to March 20, members of the Rajavamsha fan association will distribute free food to the public to commemorate the occasion. They also intend to lay flowers at the grave of Puneeth, affectionately known as 'Appu' by his fans, at 9.30 a.m.

The fans have organized blood donation, food distribution, and eye donation camps across the state. Many theatres are also reportedly keeping seat 17 empty during the first showings, as Puneeth is said to watch his movies from that seat.

The fans also arranged for coffee and biscuits for those who attended the 6 a.m. show at Bengaluru's Veerabhadreshwara theatre. Fans who watched the 10 a.m. show got dosas, while those who watch it at the 1 pm get Chicken Biryani. Samosas will be distributed at 4 p.m., and gobi Manchurian will be served at 7 p.m.

Puneeth Rajkumar's most recent film James is finally in theatres, and fans are reliving every moment of the actor's career as they watch him on the big screen. The film received a tremendous response upon its initial release, with fans flocking to see their Appu on screens. The FDFS and his birthday celebrations have already begun throughout Karnataka, with his human-size cut-outs ruling the streets and theatres as fans remember him with joy.

Not only fans, but celebrities from all over the South film industry have sent their best wishes and remembered Puneeth Rajkumar, whose last film, James, is currently in theatres. Many celebrities, ranging from Mohanlal to Varun Tej, took to Twitter to express their condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar and James.

On social media, there were numerous videos of fans celebrating Appu for the final time on the big screen. Fans are filled with mixed emotions while watching Appu, with chants such as 'we miss you Appu,' 'love you Appu,' and 'happy birthday Appu' echoing throughout the theatres.

James is being released in approximately 4000 screens worldwide, making it the most successful film of Puneeth Rajkumar's career. James also has cameo appearances from his two elder brothers, Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra, and the female lead is played by Priya Anand. Chethan Kumar wrote and directed the film, which also stars Srikanth, R. Sarathkumar, Anu Prabhakar, and Aditya Menon in key roles. As a tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar, James will be the only film shown in Karnataka until March 25.

